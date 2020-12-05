COVID vaccine timeline: Key dates to know about FDA authorization, distribution

A timeline of what happened and what to expect in the coming days:
December 1
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee votes on who should be first in line to receive vaccinations.
December 4
Deadline for states to submit requests for doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and where they should be shipped.
December 10
Food and Drug Administration advisers meet to debate if there's enough evidence for emergency use of the Pfizer vaccine. Sometime after the meeting, the FDA will weigh those recommendations in deciding whether to authorize emergency use.
December 11
Deadline for states to submit requests for doses of the Moderna vaccine and where they should be shipped.
December 17
FDA advisers meet to debate evidence behind the Moderna vaccine. The FDA will weigh those recommendations in deciding whether to authorize emergency use sometime after the meeting.