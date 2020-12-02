COVID-19 vaccine

COVID vaccine update: US adviser hopes for Pfizer approval by Dec. 10

Watch the "Good Morning America" interview with Operation Warp Speed chief science adviser Moncef Slaoui in the media player below.
WASHINGTON -- A leader of the Trump administration's effort to produce and distribute a coronavirus vaccine says he expects the Food and Drug Administration to soon authorize the use of a vaccine.

Operation Warp Speed chief science adviser Moncef Slaoui says he hopes by Dec. 10 or 11, a Pfizer vaccine is approved in the U.S.

Slaoui told ABC's "Good Morning America" he "would expect the FDA to reach a similar conclusion" as British authorities did by approving emergency use of a vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech.

EMBED More News Videos

Pfizer and BioNTech say they've won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world's first coronavirus shot that's backed by rigorous science.



Slaoui is urging people to listen to the experts about taking the vaccine, look at the data and keep their minds open. He says "great science" allowed researchers to do discovery work "in weeks rather than in years."

Slaoui calls the vaccine "an insurance against this virus" and says it's "what will get us out of this pandemic."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
UK authorizes Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
Local hospital to play leading role in COVID vaccine distribution
1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes, panel recommends
When could the COVID vaccine be available at your drug store?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local hospital to play leading role in COVID vaccine distribution
Attempted kidnapping suspect wanted for incidents in Pa., South Jersey
ATM explodes in Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Bucks County apartment complex
Surveillance video shows 2 suspects in South Philly homicide
Pat Patterson, WWE's 1st gay superstar, dies at 79
Man shot while standing on SEPTA platform in Center City
Show More
AccuWeather: Blustery, Chilly Today
Trump threatens defense bill veto over social media protections
Lidl opening new market in Northeast Philadelphia
BioSteel becomes official sports drink of 76ers
Missing boater found clinging to capsized vessel shares survival story
More TOP STORIES News