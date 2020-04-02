Coronavirus

Formalwear stores hit hard during coronavirus pandemic

By Ashley Johnson
HADDONFIELD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's a heart-wrenching wedding and prom season that will forever be remembered in history.

Shops like Sew Pretty in Haddonfield are now stocked with dresses that should be going to happy brides and excited seniors.

"My prom dress clients are more disappointed than the brides because they're thinking this is their senior year for most of them," Owner Michelle Nnolum said.

The owner said the spring season is how she survives.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does Covid-19 do to your body?



"It hurts, everything halted this is prime wedding season, this is the time this is where businesses like myself, this is where we make the bulk of our money," Nnolum said.

And it's looking pretty dark for many companies.

David's Bridal, our country's largest wedding gown retailer which recently emerged from bankruptcy, has furloughed the majority of their store associates, including 50 percent of their corporate workers.

On the flip side, companies like Men's Warehouse are offering a full refund for events that have been cancelled or a 20 percent discount towards a future purchase. The company has also had to furlough a significant amount of its workers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscamden countybusinesscoronaviruswedding
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News