Some Pennsylvania camps choose to open during pandemic

By Ashley Johnson
Day camps are a big industry in the tri-state area, and needless to say, kids and their parents are anxiously awaiting word about plans, or a lack of plans for the summer.

Sesame Rockwood Camps in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania is taking what some might call a bold move, with camp going on as usual. They are planning to open a just a week later.

"Kids have been bottled up in the school system for these last few months, kids need it, parents need it. We get calls to say, 'Howard are you opening up, let us know,'" said owner Howard Batterman.

Camp presents a lot of curveballs for social distancing, so Sesame Rockwood says everything will be a new look following CDC guidelines. There will be no basketball or soccer, but there will be activities like crafts and a new uniform.

"Kids are really resilient. I think they're going to wear the masks without a problem, we're going to provide it for the staff," Batterman said.

Lavner Camps, headquartered in Montgomery County, offers virtual camp, something they've been doing before the pandemic.

"You can choose anything like Minecraft, roadblocks, coding camps even graphic design camps," said co-owner Michael Lavner.

Virtual camp doesn't cost as much as their in-person camps, and they say kids won't be burnt out by too much screen time.

"What we found is three hours is the perfect time frame and it really allows kids to dive into the material," Lavner said.

It really boils down to what parents feel comfortable with. Some parents tell Action News they are weighing out their options.

"We're hoping some of the local camps offer virtual options, and then as time goes on they can incorporate social distancing aspects," said Carrie Stricker.

