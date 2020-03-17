Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Feds propose sending checks; states change unemployment benefits

By Nydia H. Han
Thousands of workers are now eligible for unemployment due to the coronavirus outbreak and states are making changes and accommodations to expedite benefits.

Plus, the feds have announced a plan to send cash to Americans right now.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said, "We're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately."

The announcement came from the White House Tuesday in hopes of stimulating the economy and helping workers whose jobs have been disrupted.

Mnuchin did not specify a dollar amount.

"Americans need cash now and the President wants to get cash now and I mean now - in the next two weeks," said Mnuchin.

Americans can expect the first checks of "at least $1,000" to go out by the end of April if Congress approves the proposal the White House pitched to Senate Republicans, a senior administration official told ABC News Tuesday evening. The official said the size of the check would depend "on where we set the income cap for eligibility."

A second check would go out two months later - if the national emergency continued.

RELATED: Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.



Secretary Mnuchin also announced that payments owed to the IRS will be deferred interest-free and penalty-free for 90 days. All you have to do is file your taxes. You'll automatically not get charged interest and penalties."

On the state level, unemployment compensation offices are being pounded by a wave of applications.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said, "We saw a record number of unemployment insurance applications - or so-called UI applications Monday, so many in fact that the state system crashed." Fortunately, the New Jersey system is back up and running.

RELATED: Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States
EMBED More News Videos

Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.



Pennsylvania has made some changes to unemployment compensation. Previously there was a "waiting week," meaning you weren't eligible for benefits during your first week of unemployment. That waiting week has been suspended.

Work search and work registration requirements are also temporarily waived, which means you are not required to prove you applied or searched for a new job to maintain your unemployment benefits.

The fastest and easiest way to apply for unemployment is online:

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Delaware
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphianew jerseypennsylvaniadelawarecoronavirusu.s. & worldunemployment
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News