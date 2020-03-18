Coronavirus

Senior Spotlight: Quadruplets at Conrad School of Science in Wilmington, Delaware

By
At Action News, we want to salute all of our high school and college senior athletes whose seasons were cut short, or hanging in limbo.

Today's Senior Spotlight: The Dodds Quadruplets. Yes, you heard that right.

Cassidy, Abigail, Kailee, and Emma, are seniors at the Conrad School of Science in Wilmington Delaware. This is their final year of playing softball on the same team.

They're all going to different colleges next year and have been dreaming of their senior night which now may not happen.

Dodds Quads -- we salute you. If YOU know a senior who deserves their time in the spotlight during this terrible time of uncertainty, send me a pic or video on my Facebook page!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News