Anesthesiologist, teacher, among new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An anesthesiologist, a teacher and a food service employee are among the new positive coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.

Tower Health has announced that an anesthesiologist at Reading Hospital has been diagnosed with COVID-19. This individual last worked at the hospital on March 18 and in the days prior, participated in a number of surgical procedures and obstetrical deliveries.

Officials say the anesthesiologist was not infected at the hospital.

All patients and staff who may have been impacted by the exposure are being notified.

COVID-19 stands for Coronavirus Disease 2019, which was when the first cases were reported.



Officials from a school district in Montgomery County say one of their teachers has tested positive for coronavirus.

The teacher works at Abington Senior High School.

Students and staff that may have had contact with the teacher are being notified and they're being asked to self-quarantine.

In Lehigh County, a food service employee who works at a nursing facility has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee works at the Allentown Campus of the Cedarbrook Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center but has not been on campus since last Sunday and reportedly did not have direct contact with any residents.

The employee works for food service provider, Sodexo.

The limited number of Sodexo employees who were possibly exposed have been notified and are quarantining at home.

