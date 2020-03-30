Coronavirus

New Castle County offering free Wi-Fi hotspots amid coronavirus outbreak

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- New Castle County is offering free Wi-Fi hotspots across town with a unique drive-thru style.

There are eight locations up and running, including at the Garfield Park Police Athletic League.

You'll see there are signs to help users and remind them to stay in their cars.

The county worked with Verizon and Assurance Media to make all of this possible.

Use the WIFI Hotspot Locatorto find a hotspot in your area.
