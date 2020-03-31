Grocery stores keeping shoppers safe as coronavirus spreads

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5988571" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> How long can coronavirus live on surfaces such as money or clothing and what's the best way to protect yourself?

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As coronavirus spreads, supermarkets are doing what they can to ensure shoppers are safe in an era of social distancing."They wiped down all the carts before we walked in, and offered hand sanitizer before and after," said Adam Pelleg.And that's before customers walk into the store at Trader Joe's in Ardmore."They only limit so many people in there, and then they make sure they have it marked, and how far to stand apart," said Tish Klus.Using tape and roping off lines, like the Giant in Havertown, where they've even staggered registers to ensure a six-foot distance at checkout.Customers at Wegmans in King of Prussia say the chain goes a step further."I noticed today, they're wiping down every time the food crosses a different area so that people aren't contaminating it," said Suzannah Spinelli.Adding a sliver of peace to an already anxious group of shoppers."People... this is people there only time to go out anywhere, so that is there only thing to do in the day, so when you're here you feel safe, said Spinelli.