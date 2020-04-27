Coronavirus

Masks to be required across Delaware beginning Tuesday

DOVER, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware residents will be required to wear masks or other face coverings in public settings once a new order by Gov. John Carney takes effect on Tuesday morning.

The governor on Saturday modified an emergency declaration to include the new requirement, which doesn't apply to children who are 12 years old or younger.

The governor's office says children who are 2 years old or younger must not wear a face-covering due to the risk of suffocation.

The places where cloth face coverings will be required includes grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, doctors' offices and on public transportation.

CASES

On Sunday, the Delaware Division of Public Health announced eight additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 120.

Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in ages from 32 to 103 years old.
To date, 4,034 cases have been confirmed in the state.
