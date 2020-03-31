Coronavirus

Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader among those teaching from home during COVID-19 pandemic

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Homework has a new meaning right now for students across the country.

Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader Julia McHale is among the teachers still trying to educate from home.

The 2nd-grade teacher at Downing Elementary School in Runnemede, New Jersey, is still connecting with her 23 students while school is shutdown.

McHale says "I miss the kids a lot."

The kids miss their teacher as well.

Karmen Harrington says from home, "I miss her so much. I just want to hug her.

RELATED: Charlie Manuel, Larry Bowa host Q&A for Philadelphia Phillies fans

McHale has a virtual classroom from her South Jersey home; using Google classroom, ClassDojo and Zoom to teach, give out assignments and read to the children.

"That's something we do every day in school, so I'm not gonna take that away from them," McHale says over an interview on FaceTime as she tries to stick to their normal school schedule as best as possible.

Harrington, is among the parents who really appreciate how helpful she has been during this shutdown.

Another parent, Crystal Dimatteo, believes her kids will be prepared for when school eventually returns at some point.

RELATED: 30-year-old New Jersey high school baseball coach dies of COVID-19

McHale, who has been an Eagles cheerleader for four seasons, even incorporates a part of what she does on Sunday's at Eagles games in the classroom with a game she came up with called "Spelling Jacks."

She has her students spell out a word while they do jumping jacks, to give them a break from the traditional classroom material and to keep them active.

"They love that, can't get enough," McHale said.

It's fair to say McHale and her students will be doing cartwheels when they can finally return to school.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiaaction news sportseducationcoronavirusphiladelphia eagles
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News