EMBED >More News Videos PART 1: Watch a collection of some of the best 'Stay at Home Stories' in the Philadelphia region.

EMBED >More News Videos PART 2: Watch a collection of some of the best 'Stay at Home Stories' in the Philadelphia region.

In trying times, it's more important than ever to find moments that unite us in laughter and joy. And fortunately, we have no shortage of those, thanks to our viewers.Day after day, we look for stories to break up the anxiety, uncertainty, and monotony that can accompany weeks of social-distancing due to the coronavirus. And, as expected, and as always, our viewers came through.We have collected those amazing stories into a segment we're calling "Stay at Home Stories."'to submit your story.Watch some of our favorites below: