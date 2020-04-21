Mixed reaction over COVID-19 mask mandate in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At stores across Pennsylvania, there are now signs telling people they must wear a mask to enter. It's all part of Governor Tom Wolf's new order that went into effect on Sunday night.
"You're just being 'corona considerate,' you put the mask on, you don't sneeze on somebody else, you don't blow your spit on somebody else," said Hank Hinton of Wynnefield Heights.
"You know I'm 75 years old so I don't like to mess around with this coronavirus thing," said Ralph Samuel of West Mount Airy.
Businesses are ordered to deny entry to any customers who are not wearing a mask, unless the business is providing medication, medical supplies, or food, in which case the business must provide alternative methods of pick-up or delivery of goods.
Exceptions include people who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition and children under two years old.
RELATED: Glasses fogging up because of your COVID-19 face mask? We're here to help
Some customers said they felt unsure about wearing the mask.
"I really don't like wearing a mask in public. It's uncomfortable and everything and I don't really care for it," said Fahrenheit Ahmed of West Philadelphia.
"I hate dressing up like I'm robbing a bank just to go get a quart of milk, that kind of thing," said Steve Staneruck of Roxborough.
RELATED: Coronavirus symptom map: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook users can help researchers forecast COVID-19 activity
But at stores like Stanley's Hardware in Roxborough, the manager says no one is allowed in without a mask as per the governor's order.
"In order to keep the pandemic away, everyone should abide by it and try to do their best to social distance," said Ernie Iovannone, manager at Stanley's Harware.
"I feel safer and I feel that I'm helping other people, too," said Vivian Cervone of Lafayette Hill.
The governor's order also requires businesses to stagger start and stop times for workers; provide sufficient space for breaks and meals to maintain social distancing; prohibit non-essential visitors, and more.
This order comes two weeks after Governor Wolf recommended everyone wear masks whenever they leave their homes. The difference now is that it is a requirement to wear a mask when entering a store, whereas it's a recommendation to wear one every time you leave the house.
