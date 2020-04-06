Coronavirus

Roommate nurses friend with coronavirus while quarantining inside Philadelphia apartment

By Ashley Johnson
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Samantha Goldrich is doing what comes natural. She's a new nurse, but these days her patient is her roommate, Elizabeth Stacowitz.

Sam and Liz have been through a lot together from college days to the coronavirus. Liz suffered symptoms for almost a week before being diagnosed.

"I had extreme fatigue, sleeping most of the day, congestion, upset stomach, nausea, headaches, the no smell and taste was a big thing," Stackowitz said.

"I was really grateful when she they tested her because we found out really fast. I was able to notify work and they furloughed me. I work with newborn babies, so I can't really take any risks at work," Goldrich said.

Goldrich explained how the two women are now making it work with both quarantining at home. The two live in a pretty small Center City apartment, so cleaning is Goldrich's new focus.

"Basically the only thing Liz comes out into the kitchen for is to get her orange juice, and she brings sticky notes with her when she goes to the refrigerator and she puts a yellow sticky note on anything she touched," Goldrich explained. "I bleach everything even if she hasn't touched it."

Goldrich also has a special dishwasher routine.

"Every time that I put her dishes in the dishwasher, I will make sure to keep one clean hand, one dirty hand. I use my dirty hand to load the dishes, clean hand to shut it and start it," Goldrich said.

Sam also wipes down all groceries and mail that enter the house.

And if you're wondering, if all these precautions work, the two say they do.

"I feel a lot better. It's been a long time since I've felt (like) myself," Stacowitz said.

"We've been living this way for 18 days and I have no symptoms," Goldrich said.
Related topics:
home & gardenphiladelphiasocietycoronavirus
