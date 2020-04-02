Coronavirus

All's quiet in Philadelphia as coronavirus cases soar

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From afar, it was a picturesque view of Center City on Wednesday night. But don't let that fool you: this virus has changed a few things.

The shuttered restaurant industry is obvious. Dozens in Center City have simply boarded things up, and that includes liquor stores fearful of a break-in.

Graffiti adds insult to injury.

On Boathouse Row, the famous lights are on, but garages were closed -- no evening rows Wednesday night.

At Love Park, the LOVE sculpture had no company.

On South Broad Street, a sax player could be heard loud and clear, there's hardly any street traffic to drown it out.

RELATED: Coronavirus: What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
EMBED More News Videos

The coronavirus is spreading, what does Covid-19 do to your body?



During the days, now you can see spring coming to life.

The cherry blossoms in Fairmount Park typically draw hundreds to see. But spring, this year, seems like an afterthought.

In South Philadelphia, Opening Day should be celebrated Thursday. But the gates are staying shut. Instead, a COVID-19 testing site is set up next door.

At dinner time, Pat's and Geno's barely had anyone and the Italian Market seemed barren.

In Old City, the Centennial Bell is still on schedule, but at this unique point in our history, the tours are not.

And all across the city's various business districts, the only shopping you can really do now is window shopping.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Tips for renters, homeowners worried about making payments
EMBED More News Videos

April 1st is right around the corner and with so many people out of jobs, renters and homeowners are worried about making payments.



Action News drove through Baltimore And Passyunk avenues just to get a sample.

Foot traffic through these corridors is almost non-existent, minus a few joggers and walkers.

But what is still open are those restaurants offering take out, fighting to survive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiabusinesscoronaviruscommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
The NHL's coronavirus pause: What the playoff format means for all 31 teams, updates on testing, more
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Philly workers plan rally to protest proposed budget cuts
'Tequila fairy' lifts spirits of workers who lost jobs due to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News