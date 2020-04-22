feel good

Murals salute health care workers, inspire residents in Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Murals painted with positivity are popping up all over Philadelphia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A teddy bear holding a simple sign at Broad and Wharton streets strikes a cord for Arthur Russel.

"I found out a friend of mine is in the ICU suffering from the virus, so that brought a smile to my face," he said.

It's that reaction that artist Sean Lugo is hoping to achieve.

RELATED: 6-year-old's $14.70 piggy bank donation spawns massive campaign for health care workers
EMBED More News Videos

A 6-year-old's piggy bank donation has spawned a massive campaign to help health care workers.



He's one of several artists behind a series of colorful salutes and inspirational messages popping up around the city as coronavirus grips the country.

"Everyone is locked up indoors and can't go out. People are out of jobs," said Lugo. "I feel like brightening someone's day and bring positivity because of what's going on right now."

The locations are random: murals have been spotted on rooftops, bus stops and alleys.

Those venturing out of lockdown spotted the positive creations.

"We're right in the Jefferson Hospital neighborhood and there are tons of students and residents and doctors that live here. I think it's great!" said Steve DeShong.

A little bit of paint bringing a lot of positivity to a community looking for the light at the end of a dark tunnel.

"Keep putting them up. It helps. Especially when someone's down seeing something like this it really makes a difference."

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

Mixed reaction over COVID-19 mask mandate in Pennsylvania

5-year-old daughter of first responders dies from COVID-19 complications

Small businesses struggling to survive as they wait for COVID-19 funding

Pet owners note behavioral changes in their cats and dogs during the coronavirus pandemic

Small businesses sound off after Governor Wolf extends stay at home order to May 8

New Jersey's COVID-19 outbreak stabilizing, Gov. Murphy says

Grocery store workers push to close supermarkets to customers claiming 'atrocious' behavior by shoppers

MORE RESOURCES

Keeping Reusable Shopping Bags Sanitized and Germ-Free during COVID-19 Outbreak

How to get groceries, supplies, takeout, online workouts and home projects while quarantine

Things for everyone to do to pass the time at home

Great homeschooling and educational resources for parents and students

Free 6abc printable activities for kids to do at home

Work from home: Here are some companies hiring remote workers

CONNECT WITH US

Share your coronavirus story with Action News

Complete coronavirus coverage from Action News
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsphiladelphiaartsocietycoronavirusfeel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Morrisville program helping seniors with grocery delivery during COVID-19
Girl, 6, donates piggy bank to help health care workers
From props to face shields!
Chester County Hospital celebrates woman's recovery from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 N.J. COVID-19 patients recovering after experimental treatment
Wolf: Less-impacted areas of Pa. may reopen soon
Some hospitals in Philadelphia area at or near capacity
Tony Luke's son recovers from COVID-19
'Gustnado' leaves path of destruction in Toms River
Firefighters battle blaze at Quakertown restaurant
How to watch the Lyrid meteor shower
Show More
Gov. Murphy tours AC medical site as state sees deadliest day
SEPTA workers demand change amid pandemic
Girl, 6, donates piggy bank to help health care workers
Senate approves $483B virus aid deal, sends it to House
Del. deals with unemployment surge as state weighs reopening process
More TOP STORIES News