Thousands expected to protest Pennsylvania COVID-19 shutdown

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A protest centered on business closures in Pennsylvania and statewide restrictions is planned for Monday outside the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.
Demonstrators plan to call on Governor Tom Wolf to reopen the economy.
Thousands are expected to attend on Monday.
Social distancing and face masks are being encouraged.
The current stay-at-home order has been in place since April 1 but all non-essential businesses were ordered closed on March 16.
Earlier this week, Governor Tom Wolf's office said he plans to veto legislation sent to him Wednesday by the GOP-controlled Legislature that would force him to allow some businesses to reopen.
In a statement, Wolf's office said "irresponsibly going against the direction of the secretary of health and reopening businesses too early will only extend the length of the economic hardships created by the pandemic."
The Senate approved the legislation on a party-line vote after two hours of floor debate.
