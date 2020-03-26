Coronavirus

Wawa employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is taking some precautions after they say an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in Philadelphia.

The employee worked at the store located at 2535 Aramingo Avenue.

Wawa says they took immediate action and closed the store to have it deep cleaned and disinfected.

The store will be closed temporarily as the company evaluates the situation.

"We are working with the Board of Health and will follow their guidance on additional steps or notifications required. We will do everything we can to support our associate, including providing paid time off, and take all necessary steps to monitor, safeguard and protect all our associates and customers," Wawa said in a statement.

To date, over 340 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the city. On Wednesday, the health department announced one person died from the virus.
