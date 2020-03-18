Weddings canceled as coronavirus spreads across region

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5977164" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC News Correspondent Zachary Kiesch reports on how to prepare and protect yourself from the coronavirus.

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Alexis Fede and Tommy McJoynt started dating freshman year of college. They planned their wedding for April 18, 2020 way back in 2018."Part of the reason we decided to get married in Philly was because we went to Villanova together and we were planning to get married at the church. Now it's booked," says Fede.Because of the coronavirus, the shut down of normal business and the CDC's recommendation of social distancing, large gatherings like weddings just can't happen.The McJont-Fede wedding will now happen on October 3. And because of booking issues, they'll need to find a new church. They've already notified guests of the change."I think most people understand, but the hardest thing is that we have to move it to October. So, other people have conflict, so that's been really hard," said Fede.Planner, Lisa Marie Chimento of Kalediscope Weddings has to rebook dozens of events. She's had to break the news to couples that their big day would be delayed."They want to try to be understanding of the pandemic, and the situation, but at the same time is their wedding day it's a very sensitive subject," said Chimento.Tina Winters and Jordan Linarez sent invites to 200 plus guests for a wedding and reception for April 18, 2020. The ceremony was scheduled to be at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Logan Circle with a reception to follow at VUE on 50.They got the call Tuesday all of it was to be pushed back."It's a little stressful seeing her cry. It's a month away," said Linarez.Tina will now be a June bride."June 13, so we're about three months away," she said.Thankfully in their case the vendors, church and venue all have availability."We don't want people to feel uncomfortable. It's not just us and our guests, it's the vendors, it's everyone. We have to think about everyone else," said Linarez and Winters.Both couples are still reaching out to their entire guest lists, to ensure everyone knows of the changes.Wedding planner, Lisa Marie Chimento, says if you're going through this, post the changes to your wedding website and send emails. Doing so electronically will save money rather than printing and mailing new stationery.If you have to rebook, think about the availability of the three most important vendors: ceremony location, venue and the most expensive vendor.