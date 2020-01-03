Delaware man put Pine-Sol in co-worker's drink: Police

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police said office drama led a man to surrender to authorities for allegedly poisoning his co-worker's drink.

Fifty-year-old Curtis Malloy is accused of spiking a woman's beverage with Pine-Sol after an argument.

The incident was reported at a business on the 300 block of Markus Court, in Newark last April.

The test results just recently confirmed the chemical's presence in the drink.

The victim said she smelled the Pine-Sol right away, so she didn't drink it.

Detectives interviewed co-workers and obtained video surveillance from the business.

Police said the video showed Malloy at the victim's workstation at times when he should not have been there. Malloy resigned after the incident occurred.

He turned himself in to Newark police on December 30.

He has been charged with one count of Adulteration, a felony.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark (delaware)poisonworkplace
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News