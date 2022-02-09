Education

Cradles to Crayons giving children confidence in and out of classroom

The clothes and supplies are donated to the facility by community members in Philadelphia and surrounding areas.
By and Todd Haas
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cradles to Crayons supplies children with gently used items including clothes, school supplies, books, and other basic child necessities.

"Of the ten reasons that kids don't go to school, three of them are centered around school supplies, clothing, and the confidence those items give to make sure the kids go into school," said Michal Smith, Executive Director at Cradles to Crayons Philadelphia.

Painted on the wall in the sorting facility is the statement "Quality Equals Dignity," which is always on the workers and volunteers minds.

"We want to make sure that kids are not only getting stuff that is going to keep them warm, but going to make them feel really confident as well," said Melissa Ziegler, a group volunteer leader.

Volunteers play a large part in the sorting process.

"Without the volunteers, we couldn't run this giving factory," said Smith.

It's all smiles and fun for the volunteers helping out as well.

"It feels good, I'm excited. It's my first time and I'm super excited. I actually want to go deliver it to the kids myself," said Kendra Clanton, a volunteer with YouthBuild Philly.

Smith says the pandemic has slowed down the operation because of the number of volunteers the facility can allow, but the need has not gone away and donations are always welcome.

To find out how to volunteer, CLICK HERE.
