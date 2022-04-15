recall

Hot glue guns sold at Dollar Tree, Family Dollar stores recalled due to fire risk

Dollar Tree has received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns.
BETHESDA, Maryland -- Dollar Tree is recalling more than one million hot glue guns due to the risk of a fire.

The Crafter's Square Glue Gun was sold at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from August 2020 through February 2022; Family Dollar stores nationwide from January 2022 through February 2022; and online at dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022.

It had a retail price of $1.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Dollar Tree has received seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns. Four people reported fire and one reported skin irritation.

The Crafter's Square Glue Guns dispense hot glue when plugged into an outlet and the trigger is depressed. The plastic glue gun is black with an orange trigger and tip. The glue guns have a silver UL listed label located above the handle with "GLUE GUN" and "XY-15302" printed on the label.

A total of approximately 1,025,00 glue guns are being recalled in the U.S. An additional 21,900 more were sold in Canada.



"Consumers should immediately unplug and stop using the Crafter's Square Glue Gun and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a full refund. Online purchasers will be contacted directly with further instructions," the CPSC said in its recall announcement Thursday.

For more information, consumers can contact:

Dollar Tree Stores Inc. at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@dollartree.com or online at https://www.dollartree.com/product-recalls or at www.dollartree.com and click on "Recall Information" at the bottom of the page.

Family Dollar toll-free at 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recalls@familydollar.com, or online at https://www.familydollar.com/product-recalls, or www.familydollar.com and click on "Product Recalls."

