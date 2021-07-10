Driver slams into parked cars along Belmont Plateau leaving 2 hurt

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say a driver lost control and slammed into several parked cars on the Belmont Plateau.The crash happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Belmont Mansion Drive.Police say the driver lost control and struck three parked cars.A woman in one of the parked cars suffered injuries and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital.She is expected to be okay.Police say the driver of the striking vehicle also suffered minor injuries.The crash remains under investigation.