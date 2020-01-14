child injured

Child hit by car near Reading elementary school

READING, Pennsylvania -- A child was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Reading's Glenside neighborhood, according to WFMZ News.

The accident happened at about 9 a.m., near the intersection on Schuykill Avenue and Avenue A, just a few blocks from Red Knight Accelerated Academy's Glenside campus.

The school district says the victim was a student there.

Initial reports from the scene were that the child was unconscious before paramedics arrived, but police has not provided any additional information.
