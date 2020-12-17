Police: Interstate crash with dozens of vehicles kills 2 in central Pennsylvania

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. -- A crash involving dozens of vehicles on an interstate in central Pennsylvania has claimed the lives of two people, police said.

State police said the crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Clinton County between the Loganton and Lock Haven exits.

Police said initial reports indicated that the crash involved 30 to 60 vehicles with multiple injuries including two fatalities.

Both lanes were closed for several hours but later reopened, police said. Police issued a reminder to people to "please stay home and do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary."

PennLive.com reports that the crash occurred not far from the site of a 58-vehicle crash a year ago Friday in a snow squall in which two people were killed.

The National Weather Service shortly after noon Wednesday issued a winter storm warning telling people in northern Pennsylvania to expect heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 22 inches "with the highest amounts east of a line from State College to Lock Haven and Wellsboro."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniacar crashfatal crashwinter weather
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd COVID-19 vaccine set for OK in US with panel endorsement
Still have holiday packages to ship? It may be too late
Dr. Birx urges 'vigilance' during vaccinations but sees hope for summer
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Win a chance to demolish Trump's former casino in AC
Winter storm cleanup underway in Philadelphia
Philly storm disrupts UPS operations causing 'unavoidable delays'
Show More
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
Pandemic disproportionately affecting women in workplace
NJ, Pa. residents digging out from storm, happy it wasn't worse
Philadelphia Film Society pleads for help and time is running out
Nor'easter brings most snow to Philly since 2018
More TOP STORIES News