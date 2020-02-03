Interstate 95 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 in Newark, Delaware has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-95, in the area of the Otts Chapel Road overpass near the Maryland border.Police say the driver of a box truck, a 42-year-old man from Bowie, Maryland, slammed into the back of a van.The box truck then kept going and then crashed into the back of a flatbed truck, coming to rest on the back of the flatbed.The driver of the van, a 44-year-old man from Berlin, Maryland, suffered serious injuries.The driver of the box truck was charged with inattentive driving and failure to have an insurance card in his possession.