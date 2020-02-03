Traffic

Interstate 95 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 in Newark, Delaware has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-95, in the area of the Otts Chapel Road overpass near the Maryland border.

Police say the driver of a box truck, a 42-year-old man from Bowie, Maryland, slammed into the back of a van.

The box truck then kept going and then crashed into the back of a flatbed truck, coming to rest on the back of the flatbed.

The driver of the van, a 44-year-old man from Berlin, Maryland, suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the box truck was charged with inattentive driving and failure to have an insurance card in his possession.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnewarki 95tractor trailerroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News