NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 in Newark, Delaware has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. Monday in the southbound lanes of I-95, in the area of the Otts Chapel Road overpass near the Maryland border.
Police say the driver of a box truck, a 42-year-old man from Bowie, Maryland, slammed into the back of a van.
The box truck then kept going and then crashed into the back of a flatbed truck, coming to rest on the back of the flatbed.
The driver of the van, a 44-year-old man from Berlin, Maryland, suffered serious injuries.
The driver of the box truck was charged with inattentive driving and failure to have an insurance card in his possession.
Interstate 95 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Newark, Delaware
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More