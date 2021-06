NEWPORT, Delaware -- A crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down part of Interstate 95 in Newport, Delaware Thursday evening.The crash happened in the northbound lanes at the 295 northbound split. As a result, the northbound lanes were closed and traffic was being forced onto 295 northbound, or onto Route 141.Officials said the crash caused fuel to leak from both trucks.At least one driver, a man in his 20s, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of his injuries.The roadway reopened around 9 p.m.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.