RAW VIDEO: Crash involving SEPTA bus leaves at least 3 injured in Philadelphia on September 3, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least three people were injured in a crash involving a SEPTA bus and another vehicle on Tuesday night in Philadelphia.It happened around 10:20 p.m. at 37th and Spring Garden Street.At least five ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.Three victims were transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.Initial reports are the occupants of a passenger vehicle crashed into a SEPTA bus.It's unclear if the injuries were from the bus and the passenger vehicle or just the passenger vehicle.