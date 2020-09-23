crash

5 hurt in four-car crash involving unmarked Philadelphia police vehicle: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people were injured in a four-car crash involving an unmarked police vehicle on Tuesday night in Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at Broad Street and Montgomery Avenue.

Chopper 6 was overhead as emergency crews rescued some of the victims from the wreck.

Authorities say all five victims were transported to area hospitals. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or if an officer was injured.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaaccidentphiladelphia policecrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
Students help teen who lost legs in crash go to homecoming
Beloved pastor killed in head-on crash
Pedestrian on scooter killed by car in South Jersey
3 teens injured following crash on I-295
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critical after stabbing at homeless encampment
Dogs might be able to thwart infestation of spotted lanternflies
Portion of Sumneytown Pike shut down after water main break
School busses transport meals to virtual learners in Camden
AccuWeather: Several Summerlike Afternoons Ahead
'Dancing with the Stars' sees first elimination of Season 29
Kenney in self-quarantine after being exposed to person with COVID-19
Show More
Philly boy collects socks for homeless: Here's how you can help
Firefighters battle raging 3-alarm fire in Trenton
48 Phillies cutouts hit by home runs, fans to be rewarded
Man accused of beating woman to death inside her South Jersey home
Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president
More TOP STORIES News