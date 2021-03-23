2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Delaware Memorial Bridge

By
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people have died and another person was injured after a crash on the Delaware Memorial Bridge on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the bridge.

Officials confirm to Action News that three occupants in a disabled vehicle were rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. Two of the occupants have died. The condition of the third victim remains unclear.



Only one lane is open heading into Delaware. Drivers should expect major delays near the crash scene.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delawarefatal crashaccident
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men accused of drugging, raping Pa. woman found dead in Miami hotel room
Calls for gun control in Pa. after Colorado mass shooting
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
Eagles signing veteran QB Joe Flacco
Philly will not adopt Pa.'s relaxed COVID-19 restrictions on April 4
Montco woman turning 105 shares secret to her longevity
School aid charged with sexually assaulting children
Show More
Pa. Gov. Wolf calls for gun reform following mass shooting in Colo.
Sweet T's becomes first Black-owned bakery at Reading Terminal
Carjacking suspect leads Philly police on chase into South Jersey
Father, 2 kids injured after Camelback ski lift plummets to ground
Consumer Reports shares warning about at-home DNA kits
More TOP STORIES News