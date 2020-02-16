Roosevelt Boulevard

Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of Roosevelt Boulevard; injures 4

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A multi-vehicle crash sent several people to the hospital and shut down a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard in Bucks County early Sunday.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 1 near Route 413.

Four people were transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with various injuries.

Route 1 was shut down in the area for approximately two hours as police investigated.
