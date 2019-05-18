Crash turns into fatal shooting on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A minor crash turned fatal along the Roosevelt Boulevard early Saturday.

It happened just after midnight near Summerdale Avenue in the Northeast.

Police said a motorbike, riding in a pack, hit an SUV.

Officers said when the 43-year-old driver got out to check to see if his car was damaged, the two got into a verbal altercation and one pulled a gun.

Police said the driver died a short time later at the hospital.

Investigators are now searching for the driver of what witnesses described as a souped-up, yellow and black scooter.

Police are interviewing witnesses to the crash.
