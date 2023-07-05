Montgomery County is now hosting its third annual Crave Montco Month, a month-long series of promotions and really delicious deals across the county.

Crave Montco Month: Dining deals every day in July at dozens of eateries in Montgomery County

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Montgomery County is now hosting its third annual Crave Montco Month.

It's a month-long series of promotions and really delicious deals to get us to make dining reservations here in our backyard.

The idea is to try something new, revisit a favorite and play tourist here at home.

Roughly 45 eateries are participating, with different deals every day in July.

"There's over 1,600 eateries in Montgomery County, so this is really a highlight of some of the great things that they do," says spokesperson Bryan Buttler, "from small mom-and-pop shops, to some of the more popular chains, to places you can only really find in Montgomery County."

On the list this year: von C Brewing Co. in Norristown.

It's run by three brothers who are carrying on the tradition family started in 1860.

They are featuring live music, food trucks and you can even watch the beer being made.

Choolaah in King of Prussia is offering deals on their fast casual Indian family meals.

At Cork & Candles, also in King of Prussia, a father-son duo is doing something delicious, and creative.

"It's a make-your-own candle bar, which actually serves flatbreads and all sorts of appetizers," Buttler explains. "It's BYOB, so you bring your own wine and they give you everything else to make candles."

Click here for details on Crave Montco Month.

While you're there, there's an app you can download to find all of the the dining deals and a chance to win prizes.