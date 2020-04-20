14 people rescued after building collapses in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fourteen people were rescued Sunday morning after a building collapsed in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section.

It happened right around 10 a.m. on the 6900 block of Cresheim Road.

The building partially collapsed with people inside at the time. The Philadelphia Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance including temporary lodging.

There was no immediate word on what caused the building to collapse.
