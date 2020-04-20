14 people rescued after building collapses in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fourteen people were rescued Sunday morning after a building collapsed in Philadelphia's East Mount Airy section.

It happened right around 10 a.m. on the 6900 block of Cresheim Road.

The building partially collapsed with people inside at the time. The Philadelphia Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross is providing emergency assistance including temporary lodging.

There was no immediate work on what caused the building to collapse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacollapse
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pennsylvanians required to wear masks to enter essential businesses
Pennsylvania to start curbside pickup at some liquor stores
Delco workers going home after 28 days making COVID-19 protective gear
Skin rashes emerge as possible COVID-19 symptom
Thousands expected to protest Pa. COVID-19 shutdown
Correlation between COVID-19, pollution and race
Shooting leaves teen injured in North Philly
Show More
Mother & daughter nurse team takes on COVID-19
Free COVID-19 testing in West Oak Lane
NJ reports 132 more coronavirus-related deaths; total 4,202
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
Kenney joins other mayors in writing to Trump with concerns about aid
More TOP STORIES News