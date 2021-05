Crews battle 2-alarm fire at historic church in Philadelphia's Tacony section

EMBED >More News Videos A driver traveling on I-95 captured this video of a church fire in Philadelphia's Tacony section on May 9, 2021.

EMBED >More News Videos Chopper 6 was overhead after heavy flames destroyed a church in Tacony on May 9, 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A historic church in Philadelphia's Tacony section went up in flames on Sunday afternoon.The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church near Unruh Ave and Keystone Street.The fire could be seen for miles. Our Sky 6 cameras captured the heavy smoke billowing into the sky.Suzanne McErlain Vrana captured video of the flames shooting through the roof of the church while traveling south on I-95.There is no immediate word on what sparked the fire.The blaze reached two alarms before it was brought under control just after 7 p.m.The church was closed in 2019 as a place of worship and later added to the city's historic register. No injuries have been reported.