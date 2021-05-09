Crews battle 2-alarm fire at historic church in Philadelphia's Tacony section

By and
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at historic church in Philadelphia's Tacony section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A historic church in Philadelphia's Tacony section went up in flames on Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 5:30 p.m. at St. Leo the Great Roman Catholic Church near Unruh Ave and Keystone Street.

The fire could be seen for miles. Our Sky 6 cameras captured the heavy smoke billowing into the sky.

Suzanne McErlain Vrana captured video of the flames shooting through the roof of the church while traveling south on I-95.

A driver traveling on I-95 captured this video of a church fire in Philadelphia's Tacony section on May 9, 2021.



There is no immediate word on what sparked the fire.

The blaze reached two alarms before it was brought under control just after 7 p.m.

The church was closed in 2019 as a place of worship and later added to the city's historic register.

Chopper 6 was overhead after heavy flames destroyed a church in Tacony on May 9, 2021.



No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

