Crews battle 2-alarm fire at Woodbury car dealership

Firefighters battled a 2-alarm blaze at a car dealership in Woodbury, New Jersey.The fire started at 600 Mantua Pike around 5:30 a.m.Thursday.Crews arrived to heavy flames showing at the Barlow Buick GMC dealership.The rail line nearby had to be closed because of the stretched hose line across the Conrail tracks.So far, there are no reports of any injuries.Commuters should expect delays.------