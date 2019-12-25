Crews battle 2-alarm house fire in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

MOUNT LAUREL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a house fire in Mount Laurel Township, New Jersey on Tuesday night.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on the unit block of Kettlebrook Drive.

Officials say flames were showing from the chimney of the two-and-a-half-story house upon arrival to the scene. The blaze reached two alarms.

It took firefighters roughly 30 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
