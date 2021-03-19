Crews battle 3-alarm house fire in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were battling a three-alarm house fire in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday morning.

The flames broke out at a three-story home in the 200 block of N. South Carolina Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.

By 4:30 a.m., crews were still working to get the fire under control.

There was no immediate word on what started the fire, or if anyone was inside the home at the time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
atlantic citynew jersey newsfirehouse firefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed outside prison 1 hour after release; family outraged
This town's street light bills went unpaid for at least 20 years
Video captures out-of-control driver plowing through neighborhood
Eagles community shows support for superfan after cyberbully attack
Bucks Co. prosecutor demoted after working as delivery driver while on job
Video of SEPTA worker attack sparks outrage, calls for chief's resignation
Year of the dragon: Drexel men's, women's dancing in NCAA tournament
Show More
Man in custody after firing at DEA agents in Philly
Philly suburbs 'disappointed' over state's plan for regional vaccination site
N.J. businesses prepare for 50% indoor capacity Friday
What Carson Wentz said, and didn't say, about his Eagles' departure
FBI releases new video of suspects wanted in Capitol riot
More TOP STORIES News