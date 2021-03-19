ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were battling a three-alarm house fire in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday morning.
The flames broke out at a three-story home in the 200 block of N. South Carolina Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.
By 4:30 a.m., crews were still working to get the fire under control.
There was no immediate word on what started the fire, or if anyone was inside the home at the time.
Crews battle 3-alarm house fire in Atlantic City
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News