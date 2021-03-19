Crews battle 3-alarm house fire in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters were battling a three-alarm house fire in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Friday morning.The flames broke out at a three-story home in the 200 block of N. South Carolina Avenue at about 3:30 a.m.By 4:30 a.m., crews were still working to get the fire under control.There was no immediate word on what started the fire, or if anyone was inside the home at the time.