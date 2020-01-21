Crews battle blaze at Whitemarsh Township apartment building

WHITEMARSH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews were battling a fire at an apartment building in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.
The fire started at about 9 a.m. at the Sherry Lake Apartments at 1801 Butler Pike, authorities said.
Chopper 6 showed smoke coming from the building, as crews continued to fight the fire.
The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
As of 10:20 a.m., crews were still working to bring the fire under control.
