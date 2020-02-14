Crews battle flames at Fairfield Township, New Jersey auto repair shop

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews were battling flames Thursday night at an auto repair shop in Fairfield Township, New Jersey.Chopper 6 flew over the scene where crews worked to extinguish heavy flames in the 200 block of Bridgeton Fairton Road.Authorities said extra tankers were called in from neighboring fire companies to assist in the two-alarm fire.There was no immediate word on injuries.