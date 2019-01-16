EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5087715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 Video: Crews battle house fire in Bristol Township, Pa. on January 16, 2019.

Four people have suffered injuries due to a fire in Bristol Township, Bucks County.Officials say they were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with smoke inhalation and burns. One of the burn victims was then transferred to the Temple Burn Center at Temple University Hospital for treatment.The fire started around 5 a.m. Wednesday on the 1100 block of Edgely Avenue.Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the basement and first floor.The fire then spread to the upper floor.There is no word on what started the fire.------