Crews battle building fire in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews were battling a building fire in North Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the blaze broke out at about 12:30 p.m. at 10th Street and Westmoreland Avenue.

Less than an hour later, firefighters struck a second alarm and called for more help.

Chopper 6 was overhead as they attacked the fire from all sides of the building.

The situation was under control by 2 p.m., officials said.

Firefighters were still on scene Thursday evening monitoring for hot spots. They are asking drivers to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire.
