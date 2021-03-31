Crews battle fire at hotel in Old City Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire broke out Wednesday morning at a hotel in Old City Philadelphia.

According to officials, the fire began on the third floor of the hotel at 3rd and Chestnut Streets at about 9:30 a.m.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed firefighters on the roof of the building and the sidewalk nearby.

Traffic on Chestnut Street was closed between 3rd and 4th streets following the fire.

Officials said the building was occupied at the time of the blaze.

There was no immediate word on injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahotelfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. announces accelerated COVID-19 vaccine timeline
Mother of victim killed at Philadelphia Mills mall: 'My worst fear happened'
More witnesses testify in day 3 of Derek Chauvin trial | LIVE
Video captures violent attack on woman in Philadelphia
Suspect arrested in attack on Asian American woman walking to NYC church
Husband of Pa. mother explains moments before deadly road rage shooting
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Show More
Philly leaders urge residents 65+ to sign up for vaccine
'Real Housewives' star charged in telemarketing fraud scheme
Rep. Gaetz denies having sex with minor amid reports of probe
Entrepreneur with Philly ties killed in motorized surfboard accident
AccuWeather: Cloudy and rainy today, brisk and chilly on Thursday
More TOP STORIES News