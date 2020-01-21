apartment fire

Crews battle blaze at Whitemarsh Township apartment building

WHITEMARSH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews were battling a fire at an apartment building in Whitemarsh Township, Montgomery County on Tuesday morning.

The fire started at about 9 a.m. at the Sherry Lake Apartments at 1801 Butler Pike, authorities said.

Chopper 6 showed smoke coming from the building, as crews continued to fight the fire.

The building was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

More than an hour after the fire started, crews were still working to bring it under control.
