Crews battle house fire in Hunting Park; 20 roosters found in adjoining home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a row home blaze in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section early Sunday morning.The fire broke before 3 a.m. on the 3700 block of North Randolph Street.Crews arrived at smoke and flames coming from the rear of the 2-story home.They quickly went to work and placed the blaze under control at 3:46 a.m.An adjoining home sustained smoke and water damage. Fire authorities say there were 20 roosters in the basement of that home.Animal Control Officers and L and I were called to the scene. The incident is now under investigation.There are no reports of any injuries or word on what caused the blaze.