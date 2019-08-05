Crews battle house fire in Hunting Park; 20 roosters found in adjoining home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Firefighters battled a row home blaze in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section early Sunday morning.

The fire broke before 3 a.m. on the 3700 block of North Randolph Street.

Crews arrived at smoke and flames coming from the rear of the 2-story home.

They quickly went to work and placed the blaze under control at 3:46 a.m.

An adjoining home sustained smoke and water damage. Fire authorities say there were 20 roosters in the basement of that home.

Animal Control Officers and L and I were called to the scene. The incident is now under investigation.

There are no reports of any injuries or word on what caused the blaze.
