Crews battling large brush fire near Burlington, Camden County line

It's happening near the Burlington, Camden County line near a remote area of Wharton State Forest.
Chew Rd and Sandy Causeway in Waterford Twp. NJ ... Division of Forestry is working the fire along with Waterford Twp Fire Dept ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/6WZpE0B5pu— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 10, 2019
Officials say the fire has burned roughly 250 acres.
Action News was in the area of Chew Road and Sandy Causeway where officials say the fire is 5% contained.
No homes have been affected and no injuries have been reported.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.