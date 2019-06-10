Crews battling large brush fire near Burlington, Camden County line

Chew Rd and Sandy Causeway in Waterford Twp. NJ ... Division of Forestry is working the fire along with Waterford Twp Fire Dept ... @6abc pic.twitter.com/6WZpE0B5pu — Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) June 10, 2019

Crews in South Jersey are battling a large brush fire on Sunday night.It's happening near the Burlington, Camden County line near a remote area of Wharton State Forest.Officials say the fire has burned roughly 250 acres.Action News was in the area of Chew Road and Sandy Causeway where officials say the fire is 5% contained.No homes have been affected and no injuries have been reported.