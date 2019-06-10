Crews battling large brush fire near Burlington, Camden County line

Crews in South Jersey are battling a large brush fire on Sunday night.

It's happening near the Burlington, Camden County line near a remote area of Wharton State Forest.



Officials say the fire has burned roughly 250 acres.

Action News was in the area of Chew Road and Sandy Causeway where officials say the fire is 5% contained.

No homes have been affected and no injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jersey newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sources: Man shot in Roxborough apartment during large-scale drug robbery
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
Philly Pride Parade kicks off in Center City
3 men injured after triple shooting in West Philadelphia
FAA: Small plane skids off runway at NJ airport
1 dead after crane collapses over apartment during Dallas storms
Massive fire destroys several businesses in Frankford
Show More
Wild crash injures 4 in West Philly
Thousands pedaled to the Jersey Shore to help fight cancer
AccuWeather: Spotty Showers, Isolated Downpours Monday
9-year-old pays off lunch debt for his entire third grade class
Former Phillies manager Frank Lucchesi dies at 92
More TOP STORIES News