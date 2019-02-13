Crews battling fire at Cold Spring Elementary School in Bucks County

Crews are battling a fire at a Bucks County elementary school on Wednesday afternoon. Sarah Bloomquist has more on Action News at Noon on Feb. 13, 2019.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Crews are battling a fire at a Bucks County elementary school on Wednesday afternoon.

It's happening at the Cold Spring Elementary School located on the 4500 block of Durham Road.

No injuries have been reported.

The Central Bucks School District says students remain safe but parents may pick up their child early.

"Students will be dismissed, by bus, from Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at regular dismissal time, however, parents who wish to pick up their student must do so according to the following procedures. For the safety and well-being of our students, NO exceptions will be made," says the school. "We thank our families for their patience and cooperation. We are very proud of our students and staff, who followed practiced evacuation procedures perfectly, ensuring the safety of all."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
