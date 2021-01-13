Crews called to scene of barricade situation at Plymouth Meeting home

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews were called to the scene of a barricade situation in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County on Wednesday.

Video from the scene showed tactical crews surrounding a home near Johnson Road and Germantown Pike at about 10:30 a.m.



Witnesses told Action News that several people were seen coming out of the home with their hands up, but at least one person remains inside despite pleas from police.

According to authorities, the suspect did end up walking out of the home with their hands up, but ended up walking back inside.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. People were asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.
