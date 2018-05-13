Crews rescue injured port worker in Wilmington

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews rescue injured port worker in Wilmington. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 12, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
More than a dozen fire and EMS personnel came to the rescue of an injured port worker in Wilmington.

That person was injured approximately 35 feet below deck.

The special operations rescue teams were able to get to the patient and put that person in a basket.

An onboard crane then hoisted them up and safely lowered them onto the dock.

The patient was taken to Wilmington Hospital.

So far, there is no word on that person's condition.

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsrescueWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News